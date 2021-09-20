ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois was ranked the ninth best state for teachers in a study put together by WalletHub.
States were graded on 24 key indicators of teacher-friendliness.
Illinois was sandwiched between Delaware (8th) and Connecticut (10th) and earned an overall score of 51.88. It ranked sixth for opportunity and competition and 21st for academic and work environment.
Click here for the full WalletHub study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.