american flag

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois has been ranked as one of the least patriotic states in America, according to a new study.

Illinois ranked at number 41.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, '"Military Engagement" and "Civic Engagement."

States were ranked using categories like these to determine patriotism:

  • Average number of military enlistees
  • Veterans per capita
  • Peace Corps volunteers per capita
  • Percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 Presidential election
  • Volunteer rate

New Hampshire was ranked the most patriot state in the country. New Jersey was ranked the least patriotic.

To read more about the study, click HERE.

Source: WalletHub
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.