ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois has been ranked as one of the least patriotic states in America, according to a new study.
Illinois ranked at number 41.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, '"Military Engagement" and "Civic Engagement."
States were ranked using categories like these to determine patriotism:
- Average number of military enlistees
- Veterans per capita
- Peace Corps volunteers per capita
- Percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 Presidential election
- Volunteer rate
New Hampshire was ranked the most patriot state in the country. New Jersey was ranked the least patriotic.
To read more about the study, click HERE.
