DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- A recent study suggests that Illinois could use more resources to help fight food insecurity.
A rise in the issue is surging across the nation" 50 million Americans -- including 17 million children were deemed food insecure -- citing the pandemic as the biggest cause.
"One of the most devastating things about this pandemic has been this stunning increase in the number of people going hungry in our country because of job loss," Jamie Bussel, an advocate for more federal funding for food assistance said.
Bussel works for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation -- the nations No. 1 health organization nationwide. She's advocating that 'SNAP' -- the nation's largest food assistance program -- receives more federal funding to help those in need.
"Participants in 'SNAP' receive 153 dollars a month which equates to $1.40 per meal. I don't know anyone who can eat well and fully on $1.40 per meal," Bussel said.
More funding for the 'SNAP' program would further help states like Illinois -- who saw its food insecurity rate balloon from 10 to 46 percent in just the past two years.
"SNAP is proven to help children, improve well-being, to reduce poverty, lessen food insecurity," Bussel said.
Each individual state determines how they use the funding for 'SNAP'.
More allocated funds would help take the pressure off of local food pantries.
"Those food pantries, food service workers, the local heroes are doing Herculean things to ensure that kids and families are being fed. We can't keep relying on the work being done in communities," Bussel said.
The 'SNAP' program has seen a 15 percent budget increase since the pandemic started, but Bussel would like to see that number increase to 20 percent post-pandemic.
"No, child, no person in America should ever go hungry," Bussel said.
You can learn more about the 'SNAP' program on their website.
