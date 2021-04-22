DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A study conducted by Brainly, an organization that works with kids revealed they're worried for the future of the earth.
"It's saddening in a sense that kids are worried," Brainly Parenting Expert Patrick Quinn said.
The study shared that nearly half the kids surveyed wonder what the earth will look like decades from now.
"44 percent of kids think that in 20 years that the environment will be worse than it is now. It does give me a sense of hope that they are aware of it, they are tracking what is going on and they have that concern," Quinn said.
The U.S. only recycles 35 percent of it's waste -- being pro-active with recycling, or doing small things like planting a tree could help make a difference on the planet.
"It's these small changes that really make a positive impact and it's something that is visible for the kid. they can say hey I'm making these small changes and it's improving my life, so if I can go and bring this beyond the house that I can improve the environment down the road," Quinn said.
An estimated one billion people will participate in earth day, and a boost in adult support could be influential on the younger generation.
"Maybe when they see more adults, more parents and more families out there helping the environment it will take that 44 percent down because they're seeing there are a lot of adults out there working to make things better for us," Quinn said.
The 51st ever earth day strives to make the earth a cleaner place.
"What earth day is there to do is impart a lesson and try to change people's behaviors in the long term. So, take what you learn on the day and make it an earth day, an earth decade, an earth lifetime," Quinn said.
The first earth day was celebrated on April 22, 1970.
