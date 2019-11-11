(WAND) - More young people, especially college students, are using marijuana, according to a new study.
An article published by The American Academy of Pediatrics shared the results of 2002-2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. That survey looked at marijuana and smoked tobacco use among 18 to 22-year-olds in the US.
More young adults are exclusively smoking marijuana. Exclusive marijuana use was higher among people in college.
College students who reported exclusively smoking marijuana in the past 30 days increased by nearly 8% within 14 years. For non-college young adults, past-30-day marijuana use increased by about 4%.
By 2016, nearly two in five young adults reported smoking marijuana in the past year.
30% of young adults said they thought frequent marijuana use is harmful. That
is the lowest that number has been since 1980.
Exclusive tobacco use is steadily decreasing among both college and non-college individuals, the study showed.
