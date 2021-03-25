DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The educational impact of COVID-19 is already starting to show in initial educational study's.
A study by the NWEA found Math scores for millions of kids across the country dropped up to 10 percentile points from grade levels 3 through 8 from 2019 to 2020.
The study sites learning from tablets at home is potentially the biggest source for the drop.
"Math is one of those skills that requires explicit instruction because there's not a lot of opportunities to practice math in their everyday lives," Child Development Expert Dr. Kimberly Berens said.
Berens has been an advocate for behavioral science education reform for years. She believes the pandemic only amplified the need for it.
"Children don't learn via exposure. We know that they learn from mastery of repeated behavior," Berens said. "If there was ever a time where the conditions were ripe for politicians to drastic steps to change how education goes, the time is now."
The numbers also suggest a rising deficiency in Black and Hispanic minority students. In 2020, there was a 25 percent decrease in the amount of minority students taking standardized tests.
"This calls for a national plan for building in science based instruction for particularly low income students and low advantage kids who have lost even more action because of the inequity of Wifi and technology so they weren't able to participate in virtual classes at all," Berens said.
Other early indications from studies are showing that COVID-19 could have impacts on education that could last a lifetime.
"When you don't have an educated populous, we can not compete on a global stage," Berens said."We're all in trouble if the majority of us aren't educated, it's not good for anyone."
You can read more about the study from the NWEA by clicking on this link.
