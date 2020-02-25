MACON, Ill. (WAND) - More women than ever before are packing heat, and the reason behind the increase in female gun ownership is personal safety.
A study by the Pew Research Center found one in five women said they own a gun, while six in 10 men report owning a gun.
“I like the challenge, because I am not very good at it, so I can see weekly improvement,” gun owner Beth McClur said while target practicing at Bullet Trap in Macon.
McClur has been hitting the range for about the last four years. Employees at Bullet Trap said nearly 50% of its new customers are women looking for protection.
"Over about the last five years or so, there has been a significant year-on-year increase in women purchasing firearms and getting their licenses to carry," said Emily Taylor, Houston attorney with Texas Law Shield.
Protection isn’t the only reason for new gun ownership. McClur said it is also a way to try something new.
"You get a whole new group of friends,” she said. “It gets you out of your bubble. You get new friends and new hobbies. When people hear I own a gun, their heads explode.”
McClur visits the range weekly, practicing her aim to make sure she is not only protected, but safe when she pulls the trigger.
"If you're a gun owner, you need to be educated and you need to come out and practice," she said.
Bullet Trap staff said women on the range vary in age from 12 to 90 and about 50% of the participants in their classes are women.
Bullet Trap customers told WAND that if someone is considering a gun, it is important to make sure they get one that fits them. The weapon should not be too heavy and should feel comfortable in the owner's hand.
Customers said many times, husbands will buy their wives a gun and it likely won’t be a good fit.