DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Negative stereotypes in education could lead to self-fulfilling outcomes.
The American Psychological Association looked at the reading scores of boys and girls throughout multiple grade levels. The study found stereotypes about girls being stronger in reading helped them achieve more.
But the converse was true for boys — negative stereotypes held back their reading skills.
Melissa Scircle, an associate professor of psychology at Millikin University, said those stereotypes can weigh down kids during critical years in their education.
"We have boys that are going to get the message that: 'that's not what boys do. They're not as good at it as girls are,'" Scircle said. "So as they progress through the ages, it's really going to impact their interest and...it's going to impact if they go on and continue on in that field."
Scircle added that similar results hold for girls in STEM, with negative stereotypes holding back passion and educational development.