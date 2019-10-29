(WAND) – Could your co-workers be making you sick?
A study reveals 90 percent of professionals admit they’ve come to the office with cold or flu symptoms, according to new research released by the global staffing firm, Accountemps.
Of those 90 percent of people about 30 percent always go to work if they are under the weather.
About half of workers say they come in because they have too much to do and 40 percent said they don’t want to use up their sick time.
"Whether it's due to large workloads, pressure from the boss or because they can't afford to take time off, it's all too common for employees to come to the office feeling sick when they really should be resting," said Michael Steinitz, senior executive director of Accountemps, a division of Robert Half.
Steinitz said bosses should set an example and take time off when they are sick to encourage their employees to do the same.