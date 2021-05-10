ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois ranked in the bottom half of U.S. states in a study naming the best states to work from home.
WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics to determine which states had the best conditions for working at home. The data ranged from the share of workers working from home before the pandemic to internet cost and cybersecurity. WalletHub also compared factors such as the size of homes and the degree to which homes are crowded.
Illinois ranked 36th nationally overall with an overall score of 55.41. The state ranked 24th in work environment and among the worst (41st overall) in living environment.
The highest-scoring state was Delaware, with a overall score of 65.51. This state was fourth among states in work environment and 22nd in living environment.
Before COVID-19 engulfed America in early 2020, WalletHub said just 20 percent of the people whose jobs could be done from home were doing business at home fully or most of the time. As of April 2021, that number spiked to 71 percent, with about 54 percent expressing the desire to keep working from home after the pandemic is over.
Click here to see WalletHub's full report on the study.
