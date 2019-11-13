DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A study has ranked Decatur as one of the best citieis for marketing managers.
AdvisorSmith studied 258 cities. Decatur came in at number 45.
Champaign was ranked at number 52. Rockford was 130, and Kankakee was 247.
The study reports Decatur hosts 21% more jobs for marketing managers on a per-capita basis compared to the average.
The average annual salary for marketing managers in Decatur is $91,750.
The top 10 cities were:
1. Sheboygan, WI
2. Manchester, NH
3. Danbury, CT
4. Decatur, IL
5. Portsmouth, NH
6. New Haven, CT
7. Pittsfield, MA
8. Dubuque, IA
9. Flagstaff, AZ
10. Napa, CA
Cities were analyzed based upon marketing manager salaries, the cost of living, and the availability of jobs for marketers.
To see the full report for yourself, click HERE.