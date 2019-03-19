(WAND) - A new study shows Illinois ranks 7th in the country for ID theft.
The study by SafeHome.org, an online security resource, analyzed national data from the Federal Trade Commission to explore fraud and ID theft across the country.
Some highlights from the study showed:
• ID theft went up nearly 60% between 2015 and 2016.
• Women are more likely to have new accounts opened in their names.
• Men (22%) are less likely to be regular online shoppers than women (40%), which is one way men are less likely to have their information exposed.
• 60% of women say they shop frequently on Amazon.
• Households of income with $75,000 or more are most likely to be targeted.
• Michigan (151) and Florida (149) had by far the highest ID theft rates.
• Government document fraud was most prevalent in Michigan, where that type of ID theft fraud accounted for more than 1 in 4 ID theft cases.
• 1 in 5 ID theft victims say they have a hard time paying their bills now.