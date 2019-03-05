(WAND) - A new study is giving stronger evidence the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines (MMR) is not linked to an increased risk of autism among child patients.
The Danish study was released Monday.
It followed 657, 461 children born in Denmark from 1991 to 2010, with a follow-up in 2013. Of that group, 6,517 children were diagnosed with autism over the course of the decade. However, experts involved with the study did not find a correlation with the vaccine.
They also found the vaccine did not present an increased risk of autism in children that were particularly susceptible to it, such as a family member that had the disorder.