SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - According to the American Psychology Association, 68 percent of people say the presidential election is a significant source of stress.
The outpatient clinical supervisor with the Gateway Foundation in Springfield, Mercedes Kent, said the uncertainty of an election can make many people feel overwhelmed.
"I think our politics are very polarized. There's a lot of chaos that's going on and that leads to a lot of uncertainty," Kent said. "[People] have anxiety. They may get depression, and so it can definitely be a relapse trigger."
Like a majority of Americans, Jackie Holmes said she is experiencing heightened stress levels.
"No matter whether you're on one side or the other, we are very emotionally invested in that side," Holmes said. "There's a lot more passion about this. It's like this is my point. This is my belief. So what is going to happen? There can obviously only be one winner."
According to Holmes, the fear of the unknown can lead anyone to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms.
"Fear is really motivating people to reach for things they normally maybe wouldn't," Holmes said. "The uncertainty our world is living in right now has created a lot of problems for people in recovery."
Holmes knows this first hand because she is a recovering addict.
"I got into using drugs at a fairly young age," Holmes said.
Although she's overcome her addiction, Holmes said it can be easy to fall back into bad habits.
"The fear of what is going to happen after the election is real," Holmes said. "My mind tries to spin out about it. It tries to go back to the bad places."
When Holmes is feeling stressed, she said it's best to just talk it through with someone.
"I have someone I call my mental health buddy," Holmes said. "We talk on a regular basis. She helps. Sometimes it's just like, OK, we are going to breathe."
Kent encourages anyone who is stressed about the election to do their part and vote.
"Get out and vote," Kent said. "That's how you make your voice heard, because that's what can make a change in the election as opposed to drinking or using substances."
Kent said she believes the heightened stress will carry over after the election. Anyone who knows someone struggling with addiction can call Gateway's 24/7 line at 1-877-505-HOPE.
