(WAND) – Smoking and drinking while pregnant can greatly increase the risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, according to a new study by the National Institutes of Health.
The risk is greater for children born to mothers who both drank and smoked after the first trimester of pregnancy.
According to the study, the risk for SIDS increased nearly “12-fold” for those mothers who did drink or smoke after the first trimester. There was also a general increase for SIDS if the mom only smoke or drank throughout the pregnancy.
The study compared this to babies who were not exposed to tobacco or alcohol while in the womb or whose mothers had quit early on in their pregnancy.
