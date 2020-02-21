DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The birth rate of babies born in the U.S. fell again, reaching the lowest level in more than three decades, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
The report from 2018 finds there were 3,791,712 births registered in the U.S. in 2018, down 2 percent from 2017. Dr. Jorge Chavez-Rojas, Sociology Professor at Millikin University said this number has a lot to do with women getting jobs and joining the workforce.
"It's higher now for women 35 and older to have kids, compared to younger women."
The data suggests that Americans are not having enough babies to sustain the population. Dr. Chavez-Rojas explained that because of this, the U.S. will need to be prepared because data also shows people are living longer.
"We are having generations of people living longer and that is shifting the types of jobs we will need in the future."
With the shift in population, Dr. Chaves-Rojas suggested more elderly care jobs will need to be created, while jobs involving children might decline if the birth rate continues to trek downward. He believes jobs play a major role in all of this data.
"Job security is a problem because we don't have that strong knowledge of if our job is going to permanent, therefore we are afraid to have kids because we don't know if we will be able to provide for them."
The data shows fertility rates for 2018 was 1,729.5 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44. In this case, the fertility rate refers to how many children women have overall; birth rate refers to how many children women have in a single year. The CDC said, in order for the nation to reproduce its population and remain stable there would need to be 2,100 births per 1,000 women or each woman needs to have at least two babies to replace fathers and mothers.
Dr. Chavez-Rojas said while the headline seems scary, these numbers aren't anything to panic about. Instead, he suggested the United States needs to be prepared.
"How will we handle less kids in the next 10 to 20 years? What is going to happen with the school population?" he questioned. "Most importantly the workforce, where are we going to get the people you know is going to perform the jobs that we need in the future?"
The teen birth rate, for girls between the ages of 15 and 19, fell 7 percent, from 18.8 births per 1,000 women in 2017 to 17.4 birth per 1,000 in 2018.