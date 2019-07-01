(WAND) - Having a Vitamin D deficiency as a baby may lead to health problems later in life.
Researchers from John Hopkins University followed nearly 800 children from birth to age 18.
Those who were born with a Vitamin D deficiency were 60 percent more likely to have elevated blood pressure between the age of 6 and 18.
Those who consistently had low levels as a toddler were twice as likely to have an elevated reading starting at age 3.
High blood pressure in childhood is a risk factor for developing heart disease, as well as having high blood pressure as an adult.