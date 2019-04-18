(WAND) - You are not imagining things. A new study shows your cat does understand when you call its name. It just often chooses to ignore you.
A psychologist in Tokyo studied 78 cats in a variety of locations. The study determined cats can distinguish their own names when owners talk to them.
If it does not respond, it just does not feel like acknowledging you, scientist claim.
Atsuko Saito, a psychologist at Sophia University in Tokyo, tracked vocalizations and movements of cats as they were played four nouns, then their name.
Cats reacted strongly to the first word, but less to the following ones.
When their name was spoken, reactions increased again. Ears twitched or heads turned toward the sound, showing they comprehend the name.
Other scientists still claim cats do not associate their name as part of their identity.
Behavioral research on dogs is much more extensive than it is on cats.
Scientists claim dogs personalities change with age, and some say dogs are significantly smarter than cats.