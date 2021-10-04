DECATUR, III (WAND) : Janet "Coco" Hill does not know how to feel after an arrest was made in the murder of her son, Suave Turner.
Hill says she feels numb. She received the call that officers found who they say killed her son. Officers arrested 20-year-old Talmel Wilson. Officials say they are charging Wilson with first degree murder of Suave Turner.
Turner was killed in May 2019 and it took over two years to make an arrest in his case, Hill says. Although this is the break in the case she had been hoping for the past two years, it doesn't change the pain she feels. "My son is gone – no one really wins. I am not gonna be able to see his smile, not gonna be able to hear the word mom."
With the news of the arrest, Hill says, she's realized another family is involved. "It hurts on both sides I can imagine how his family must feel I know they hurt and I hurt for them just as much." With the suspected killer behind bars, Coco says she has no room for hate in her life. "My heart wont let me feel no kind of hatred. I'm not built like that."
Coco says this is a step towards closure, but she won't have closure until she is reunited with Turner. She says she will meet him in Heaven and she chooses to forgive Wilson in efforts to reunite with her son again.
Hill is one of the many mothers in Decatur who have lose their child to gun violence. She works alongside other mothers in hopes of stopping gun violence in the community. She says, this conviction does not mean their mission stops. "This is just the beginning. I will still try my best, us a whole group, will still try to fight this." Because she says, no mom should go what she went through.
"I didn't want to have to do this. I didn't want to be sitting here. No mother should sit here." She hopes to continue making a difference, one person at a time. "These kids have a lot more to live for. Get busy living, stop trying to get busy dying."
