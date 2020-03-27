SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gateway Foundation continues to treat and help people suffering and recovering from addiction.
With mandatory isolation and social distancing, the people in recovery continue to work hard to stay sober without all the resources they had before the current health pandemic, COVID-19.
"We have our residential treatment of course," said Mercedes Kent, Clinical Supervisor Springfield Outpatient. "So as the time's change we've had to change as well, we have limited the people we take in the residential treatment, but we are still taking new patients."
Group therapy is a big component in addiction therapy, Kent explained they use group video calls to help people continue to journey.
"A lot of people who had addiction went through isolation," said Kent. "With everything going on today it's a little more difficult to have that face-to-face, but we still want to make sure we have that connectedness to other people who are going through some of the same things they are going through."
Help is still available for people suffering from addiction, Kent said while many organization have closed Gateway Foundation will stay open and continue to help.
"We're offering online AA meetings on a daily basis, so continuing to reach out despite not being able to do it face-to-face and build that community."
For more information about Gateway Foundation, click here and to reach to someone right away call 1-877-505-HOPE (4673).