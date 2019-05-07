CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A bus company in Champaign is shutting down a year after a lawsuit was filed against it.
The News-Gazette reports Suburban Express, which first opened for business in 1983, will come to an end by the end of the summer. Owner Dennis Toeppen wrote a court filing saying accounting will be finished in the next four to eight weeks before the company is dissolved “hopefully no later than July 31”.
The suit, filed in April 2018, claimed Suburban Express harassed and discriminated against customers. It accused Toeppen of publicly shaming and embarrassing people who used Suburban Express, then giving up credit card and bank account numbers of customers on websites that attacked individual people.
The company was under fire in December 2017, when a mass-marketing email it sent out said riders “won’t feel like you’re in China when you’re on our buses”.
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office claims Toeppen violated a consent decree reached in April 2019. His court filing says closing down the company should “render most of the consent decree moot” but adds that he will pay a $100,000 payment required in the decree to the attorney general around May 15.
According to the newspaper, Toeppen took a shot at transportation competition in his filing.
“We have decided not to facilitate or aid in replacement of Champaign-Urbana service,” he said. “Instead, we prefer to sit on the sidelines and watch as competitor’s fares rise.”