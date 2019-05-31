(WAND) - Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will be able to send six additional local veterans to Washington D.C. thanks to funds.
Subway teamed up with the honor flight to raise money for veterans of central Illinois.
Subway restaurants across Champaign, Springfield, Decatur and surrounding areas worked together to raise almost $4,000 to send six local veterans to Washington D.C.
Veterans are able to visit war memorials honoring them. The honor flight give top priority to World War II survivors and veterans who may be terminally ill.
