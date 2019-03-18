DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Subway in Central Park has voluntarily closed for one day after a snafu involving the shutoff of a neighboring customers gas service.
Subway owner Gary Haines tells WAND News Ameren turned off gas service to a building tenant and accidentally cutoff service to the restaurant at the same time. This led to a water heater not being able to supply hot water.
Haines says he closed the Subway voluntarily and a short time later the health department issued an order for the restaurant to close.
Haines says he is working with Ameren to restore service and the restaurant should be able to reopen on Tuesday.