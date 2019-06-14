CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Subway says a new type of bread will soon debut in a central Illinois town.
The company announced it will serve King’s Hawaiian subs at Subway stores in Champaign, and at stores in Reno, Nev., and Richmond, Va. These three locations are getting the new sandwich option as part of a testing phase.
Gary Haines, owner of multiple Subway locations in Decatur, confirmed with WAND-TV that King's Hawaiian and ciabatta bread sandwiches will be available there as well.
Subway's press release says the sandwiches will be available from June 27 to Sept. 4.
The sandwiches can be custom-made “Aloha Style” with double the meat and twice the cheese of a 6-inch sub. Two new menu options featuring the 8-inch bread include:
- Turkey, Bacon and Provolone – Turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
- Ham & Swiss – Ham, swiss, cheese, spinach, tomatoes, mayo
“These new sandwiches are unlike anything out there and Subway is offering guests and chance to try this iconic bread like they never have before – freshly baked,” said Subway Chief Brand and Innovation Officer Len Van Popering. “We’re excited to be the only restaurant in the world trusted to serve King’s Hawaiian bread this way."
King’s Hawaiian CEO Mark Taira called the partnership a “unique and exciting opportunity” for the two companies to work together.