SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A pathogen that causes Sudden Oak Death has been found in several Illinois counties.
The plant disease, Phytophthera Ramorum has killed large tracts of land in plants native to California, Oregon and Europe. The disease has been confirmed at 10 Walmart stores in Macon, Lee, Cook, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, St. Clair, Stephenson and Will counties in ornamental plants.
The issues was first found at a Walmart in Indiana, from Parkhill Plants in Oklahoma, which sourced the plants from nurseries in Washington and British Colombia.
Shipping records were provided to IL officials shortly after. 18 states in total received these plants.
Positive confirmations have been made on the following plants and varieties in Illinois and/or other states to date: Rhododendron - Cat Cunningham Blush, Firestorm, Holden, Minnetonka, Nova Zembla, Percy Wiseman, Purpureum Elegans, Roseum Elegans, Wojnars Purple. Lilac – Common Purple, Persian Lime.
The above varieties may not be the only plants affected as the disease can infect more than 100 different species. In general, most plants will get “ramorum blight” as carriers, however oaks are considered terminal hosts as it can often be fatal.
Diane Plewa, diagnostician at the University of Illinois Plant Clinic, says “The pathogen can cause both a blight and sudden death, depending on the host. Because P. ramorum has only been detected on non-oak hosts, the disease Ramorum blight has been confirmed in Illinois but not the disease Sudden Oak Death. Currently, there is no evidence that any oak trees in Illinois are infected at this point”.
Symptoms of the disease include, but are not limited to, foliar spots, browning or wilting leaves, tip/shoot dieback, and brown or black discoloration on stems and/or trunks. For more details and photos, please visit http://www.suddenoakdeath.org/diagnosis-and-management/hosts-and-symptoms/.