EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people suffered serious injuries and were airlifted from the scene of a crash Thursday evening, state police said.
Troopers said a crash occurred at 4:44 p.m. Thursday along southbound Illinois Route 49 (.5 miles south of Edgar CR 1800N). According to a press release, a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan driver ran off the road to the left, struck a northbound ditch and overturned.
Troopers said the driver, 30-year-old Marshall woman Shauna N. Campbell, and a 14-year-old teen were airlifted to a hospital.
Both people had seat belts on.
State police said they cited Campbell for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.