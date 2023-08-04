DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Mesha Fields' love for baking and cake decorating started 15 years ago in her home. But over the years, her passion outgrew her home. That was how SugaFix Studio was created.
"Outgrew the space in my home. So, my husband told me I had to get out, so I had to start this here," said Fields.
SugaFix is bringing a different sweet experience right in Downtown Decatur. Fields wants to create and something different to do right in her own community.
"Why do we have to go to a big city to have an experience? I wanted to just make sure right here in Decatur, you can take a breather and take a step back into a new experience," said Fields.
The month of August is also Black Business Month. Fields says it's important to highlight local businesses for the future of kids.
"Representation matters, there are going to be young people who may want to pursue this that are of color. And they can see they can do something like this as well," said Fields.
At SugaFix, you can build your own cupcake and milkshakes. There are daily gourmet treats available as well. Fields also offers classes, parties and custom orders.
For the summer, the studio put a delicious twist on summer camps.
"Creativity does spark other things. So, people don't realize that sometimes, but kids learned math, they learned fractions this summer. They learned all different kinds of things they probably don't even know what they did," said Field.
The camp was free for Decatur Public School District students. This made sure all students had an opportunity to participate.
"Like oh the district is paying for it, so let's just sign you up! Cause it's free," said Scarlett bailey, camper.
Kids had to put their skills to the test for the decorating contest. The winner won a free apprenticeship with SugaFix Studios.
Find more information on their Facebook Page.
