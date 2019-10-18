SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Suicide is a disturbing trend among America's youth.
The Center for Disease Control released a new report, and found from 2007 to 2017, suicide rates rose 56 percent in Americans ages 10 to 24, making suicide the second-leading cause of death among young people.
Samantha White, volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), said these statistics are unsettling.
"I think it's an ever-growing illness that's not going to go away," White said.
Suicide is a topic White is all too familiar with.
"I started [volunteering] in 2009. It was two years after my first attempt with suicide," White said. "I wanted to be able to help others through my story."
No one knows why rates are rising, but White has some theories.
"There's social media, lack of sleep, increased isolation and lack of connection," White said.
AFSP is working to help lower these number, right here in central Illinois.
"We're having the Out of the Darkness Walk, to help raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental awareness," White said. "It's a place where everyone can come together and help break that stigma of mental illness."
White said people need to change the way they look at suicide and as a society, stop being reluctant to talk about it.
"Be OK with saying the word suicide, (be)cause that's the number one thing," White said. "If you're OK saying the word suicide to somebody and let's talk about this, it takes a huge burden off of somebody that's thinking about it."
The Out of the Darkness Walk is on Oct. 19 at Southwind Park in Springfield. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk starts at 2 p.m.