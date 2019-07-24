SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - The Sullivan Blue Dolphins Swim Team attended the Summer Regional Championship meet in Peoria this past weekend.
1st through 8th place make the podium.
The following swimmers placed:
- Alivia Melvin: 1st place 100 fly, 200 IM and 200 Free, 2nd place 50 back and 100 IM, 3rd place 50 free and 100 free, 5th place 50 fly
- Gabrielle Spain: 2nd place 100 fly and 1650 free (mile), 4th place 200 back, 5th place 200 IM, 6th place 100 back, 7th place 50 free, 8th place 500 free
- Matthew Wesselman: 2nd place 500 free, 6th place 200 free, 8th place 100 free. EMERSON RISLEY: 7th place 50 back
- Johnathan Iacobazzi: 3rd place 100 breast, 4th place 100 back, 7th place 200IM, 8th place 500 free and 50 back
- Ryan Schodlatz: 50 free open division
- Mackenzie Erixon: 1st place 200 back, 3rd place 100 back, 5th place 200 free, 6th place 100 free
- Ethan Schmohe: 1st place 200 free and 100 free, 2nd place 400IM and 200 IM
Congratulations to all of the swimmers!