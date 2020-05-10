SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Jonathan Creek Church held two services this past weekend.
One service as Saturday night, the other was Sunday night.
This after Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver said she wouldn't prosecute churches or businesses for reopening as long as it was done in a reckless manner.
In a Facebook post the church thanked Tracy Weaver saying they stand with her.
