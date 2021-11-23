SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan couple has turned their garage into command central for a Thanksgiving basket giveaway.
"I've got three teenagers and it's a struggle. It's a struggle when you're the only one working, so I truly appreciate it," Lena Elliott told WAND News as she received a basket of food from Michelle and Rob Young.
Elliott said it was more than the food inside, but the friends who opened their wallets and arms to her.
"Our community just means the world to us. Each and every one plays a vital part, so I appreciate everyone," Elliott added.
The Youngs started this giveaway eight years ago.
"The two of us on our own, for about three to four years, we bought things for two or three families. Then friends started hearing about it and said we want to help you too," Michelle Young explained.
The Oziers were one of those friends who helped the Youngs grow their donation program to 13 familes.
"We have had Ozier Tree Service now for 12 years here in Moultrie County. A couple years ago, we wanted to start doing more as well. We reached out to the Youngs to join and help with the Thanksgiving baskets and it has been amazing, absolutely amazing to give back," Lisa Ozier told WAND News.
The Youngs own a business in town and said its important for them to give back to those who support them all year long.
"Moultrie County has supported us, he's been in business on his own for 19 years. They support us, we want to support our community," Michelle added.
These donations go straight to neighbors who are in need of a helping hand, whether it be a financially tough time, recent death in the family or other hardship.
"Bring joy to them, put a smile on their face and give them a chance to forget about the problems and stuff that they have going on in their lives," Phillip Ozier added.
The Youngs said Kirby Foods donated much of the grocery items distributed Tuesday night. This year, 25 friends and businesses donated more than $3,000 to their Thanksgiving basket giveaway.
