DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan High School student is being hailed a hero after helping to save a baby who was choking at a Decatur restaurant.
Sophomore Chase Eller was at the restaurant when he noticed an infant struggling to breathe, and the parents trying to help the child.
The school district said he had learned the proper technique to help dislodge food if an infant is choking during Coach Bales's Health class.
They said he realized the approach that was being used could actually make the situation worse.
He asked the parents to hand the baby over to him and was able to dislodge the food from the child's throat.
"Sullivan High School is very proud of this young man's willingness to take action and help in a stressful situation," the district posted on Facebook.
