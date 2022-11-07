COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County.
The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m.
The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N at the 1-57 overpass.
They said Fugate lost control and went off the road to the right, hitting a guardrail and sign. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop near the 1-57 off-ramp.
Fugate was treated by paramedics on scene and was transported by Air Evac to the Carle Foundation Hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
