SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND)- The man who face meth and aggravated assault charges after he was arrested by a SWAT team was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday.
Authorities arrested Clint Hector, 35, on Oct. 26, after the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department developed information that led to a search warrant for a multi-family home in Sullivan.
Authorities arrested Hector on a 2016 aggravated driving under the influence charge. After the arrest, authorities charged Hector with aggravated assault on a Peace Officer for allegedly pointing a knife at a sheriff’s deputy, advancing towards the deputy and stating he would use the knife to cut the deputy, according to charging information in the case. Authorities also charged Hector with delivery of less than five grams of meth.
Under a plea agreement, Hector admitted to the meth charge, and the assault charge was dismissed. The judge in the case sentenced Hector to three years in prison with two years of mandatory supervised release and credit for time already served in jail. That sentence runs concurrent with a three-year sentence in the DUI case, according to online court records.
The County State’s Attorney was unavailable for comment Thursday.
Luke Turnbaugh, who was arrested at the same time and charged with meth possession, appeared in Moultrie County Court Thursday morning for appointment of counsel.
A third person, Rachael Purkes, was arrested at the same time and faces a meth possession charge.