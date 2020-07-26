SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sullivan Schools will provide counseling and support services for students and staff after a 10-year-old student drowned at Sullivan Beach Saturday.
The Moultrie County Sheriff's Office responded to Sullivan Beach at 3:49 p.m. Saturday for reports of a missing girl. Crews found the girl in the water and transported her to Sara Bush Hospital via ambulance. The coroner said 10-year old Janiya Bennett was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:22 p.m. Saturday.
"The loss of a student is all of our biggest fears and the reality of this tragedy is setting in," the district said in a statement Sunday. "As parents, the loss of another student or your child’s peer is not something most of us are prepared for."
The area crisis team will start working with the district for days to come. It is composed of local school psychologists, school social workers and school counselors. The district aims to finalize details tomorrow on how families can access these services.
"Children grieve in a multitude of ways and in varied amounts of time. As we continue through this challenging process, please feel free to contact the school if you notice that your child is having difficulty," the district stated. "We will work together, as a team, to provide the needed support and care for your child."
If you have any specific questions, please contact Jessica Reeder, Sullivan School Psychologist and Special Education Coordinator, at reederj@sullivan.k12.il.us.
The district's full statement is below.
