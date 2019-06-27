DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Throughout summer break a number of central Illinois kids attend summer camps throughout the area. One organization known for their summer camps is the Decatur Park District.
The Decatur Park District hosts a number of camps throughout the summer, but one camp is very unique because it's only offered to kids, teens and young adults with disabilities. Director Dana Floyd said this camp gives these campers new experiences they don't always get the opportunity to have.
"We like to give them the chance to get out and maybe do something they haven't ever done and give them new experience," said Floyd.
Camp I Am and Camp F.I.R.E. operated during the entire month of June. Floyd said the campers have gone bowling, swim, tour the arts counsel, they've participated in a cooking class and a number of other activities.
"Their parents have come to me and told me the impact Camp I Can and Camp F.I.R.E. had on them (campers) and that just says it all," explained Floyd.
Through different experiences Floyd has seen growth in each one of her campers, she even considers them her kids because of the bond each one of them have. However, Floyd feels there needs to me more camps like Camp F.I.R.E. and Camp I Can in central Illinois. She said camps like these show kids with disabilities they can do anything.
"Just because they have a disability, there is no reason they can't get out and do the same things that everybody else does," explained Floyd. "That's what we are after at camp, just for them to have fun just as much as everybody else does."
The camps are for anyone ages 6 to 21. For more information about the Decatur Park District click here.