NEW SALEM, Ill. (WAND) - Kids are putting down the technology and traveling back in time to learn more about Abraham Lincoln's life in New Salem.
Since 1999, the director of apprenticeship, Mike Burke, said Pioneer Life Summer Day Camp has been getting kids away from the electronics and into the great outdoors.
"We are standing on the exact spot the village existed during the 1830's," Burke said. "This is where Abraham Lincoln lived for six years."
Kids learn period skills, such as candle dipping, quilting and baking. They are also able to discover the determination it took to stay alive in the 1830's.
"We have them do a lot of work and research (about) what these buildings and people who lived here did," Burke said.
Pioneer camper Alex Doering said it's nice to take a break from the electronics.
"A lot of my friends, right now, they would probably be doing Fortnite," Doering said. "I'd rather be here than play video games."
According to Doering, he joined the camp to learn more about how people lived centuries ago.
"It's relieving, I guess," Doering said. "It feels good, like I have an awesome break, and I'm in the woods, and it's awesome and adventurous."