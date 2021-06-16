CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - An organization in Clinton started a career summer camp series for youth in the area.
The Envision U Summer Career Camps are a way to get students involved and give them opportunities to learn about different careers throughout their summer break. Vault Program Coordinator Michelle Witzke told WAND News the organization's mission is to instill confidence in kids, so this was its opportunity to provide students with opportunities to learn and grow.
"We want them to see that they have something awesome to offer this world," she shared.
A camp focusing on construction and trade is underway. The students involved designed and built a lemonade stand, a dog house and shed. Incoming 7th grader Mason Costello said his dad was in a trade and taught him how to use tools, however, joining the camp has helped him to learn more.
"I've learned a lot of things new when I've come out every day and it's mostly things I've never wanted to try or I just haven't been interested in," Costello said.
The students have to wake up early and be at the job site early each morning. Organizers said the students are getting to learn not just the hard skills of the job, but also soft skills.
"This could be a possible first job or even a long term job and I already know how to do it, so it gives me some experience for the future," Preston Witoff, an incoming freshman, told WAND News.
With a worker shortage happening nationwide, those who are part of the Envision U Summer Career Camps hope this summer series will give kids the encouragement and skills they need to join the workforce.
"I really hope that this will inspire kids to get off the couch, get away from their video games and be part of helping the community and see how they can be valuable members of society, and I just want them to want that," said Witzke.
The community has helped support The Vault. A local lumber company gave a large discount to the program to help with the costs and a local company donated money to help. Witzke said leaders have had numerous families reach out and provide lunches to the students, in addition to the gentlemen helping the students learn how to build and use the tools at the job site. She said they couldn't have done it without the community support.
The lemonade stand, dog house and shed will be silent auctioned off to raise money for the organization. That will happen on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Square in Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.