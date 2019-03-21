DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Conservation District is offering a variety of nature summer camps for children.
Camps are available for children ages 1-15.
All camps meet at Rock Springs Conservation Area.
Online registration opens April 1. You can sign up after that date by clicking HERE.
Earth Adventures is a full-day, Monday-Friday nature camp, ffor ages 6-12. Campers will explore science, nature, and history through outdoor activities. Camp runs from June 3 through August 9, except for the week of July 4.
You can sign up for any number of weeks, or participate all summer.
Earth Adventures runs weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with before and after care available in the mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and evenings from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There is a fee of $120 per camper each week that covers all activities and transportation for weekly field trips and swimming.
Any additional siblings in a family receive a discounted rate of $105 per week. Campers bring their own lunches.
Space is limited to 40 campers each week.
The Macon County Conservation District also offers Adventure Club. In Adventure Club, children ages 5-12 join in on Earth Adventures activities on Tuesday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon for $12 per camper each week.
Children ages 10-15 can choose any of four unique day trips in X-treme Camp. Day trips include: exploring caves (June 12), horseback riding and a visit to Peoria's Wildlife Prairie Park (June 26), horseback riding and a trip to Pere Marquette (July 17), and a trip to Bloomington's Miller Zoo followed by rock climbing (July 24). A fee of $60 per camper for each trip covers all activities and transportation.
Mini Camps are one hour long camps for children ages 1-5 with an adult buddy. They are held all year. In June and July, we'll explore a different local plant or animal each week, including caterpillars, trees, and hawks. A fee of $6 per camper covers all activities and a snack.