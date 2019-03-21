Several day camps offered by Macon County Conservation District

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Conservation District is offering a variety of nature summer camps for children. 

Camps are available for children ages 1-15. 

All camps meet at Rock Springs Conservation Area. 

Online registration opens April 1. You can sign up after that date by clicking HERE.  

Earth Adventures is a full-day, Monday-Friday nature camp, ffor ages 6-12. Campers will explore science, nature, and history through outdoor activities.  Camp runs from June 3 through August 9, except for the week of July 4. 

You can sign up for any number of weeks, or participate all summer. 

Earth Adventures runs weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with before and after care available in the mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and evenings from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

There is a fee of $120 per camper each week that covers all activities and transportation for weekly field trips and swimming. 

Any additional siblings in a family receive a discounted rate of $105 per week.  Campers bring their own lunches. 

Space is limited to 40 campers each week.

The Macon County Conservation District also offers Adventure Club.  In Adventure Club, children ages 5-12 join in on Earth Adventures activities on Tuesday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon for $12 per camper each week. 

Children ages 10-15 can choose any of four unique day trips in X-treme Camp.  Day trips include: exploring caves (June 12), horseback riding and a visit to Peoria's Wildlife Prairie Park (June 26), horseback riding and a trip to Pere Marquette (July 17), and a trip to Bloomington's Miller Zoo followed by rock climbing (July 24). A fee of $60 per camper for each trip covers all activities and transportation.

Mini Camps are one hour long camps for children ages 1-5 with an adult buddy.  They are held all year.  In June and July, we'll explore a different local plant or animal each week, including caterpillars, trees, and hawks.  A fee of $6 per camper covers all activities and a snack. 