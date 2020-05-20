CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton Community YMCA announced their summer Camp Osage will start welcoming campers June 3.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers said they have had to make adjustments to welcome campers back. Camp Director David Torbert said they have had to restrict the number of campers per day due to guidelines laid out by the CDC, Y-USA, and IDPH.
"Last year, for example, we had between 40 and 50 campers. So, this year the number is going to be greatly reduced, probably to half."
Daily activities will take place at Clinton Community YMCA. Staff will follow strict cleaning and disinfecting policies immediately following each activity and also at the end of each day of camp.
"There's a delicate balance, because we want to make it fun, you know, but don't want the kids to come to camp everyday and make it feel like a hospital," said Tobert.
Rennie Culver, CEO Clinton Community YMCA, said they have been working and planning throughout the entire pandemic to get camp back going. He explained camp is a great way to bring back normalcy to kids' lives.
"We really thought it was apart of our mission to get kids back into a type of routine, and it's that coming to summer camp then that's what we are going to do, and we're going to do it the safest way possible."
Curbside check-in procedures will be used to asses any potential health concerns. Campers will also take hand washing breaks every 90 minutes to limit the spread of germs, in addition to social distancing being enforced.
A parent information meeting will be held Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m. via zoom. To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.