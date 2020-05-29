DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Summer Day Camp at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) is open for campers.
The day camps are designed for kids aged 5 - 14. They will start Monday, June 1.
To register your camper(s), email danitad@decparks.com or call 217-917-3800.
To adhere to Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan, camp groups will be limited to ten campers per group, and all groups will be spaced apart with proper distance between groups with campers reporting to the same group each day.
Participants within the same household will be placed in the same group.
Children will have temperature checks upon admission and will be asked to bring a mask.
Parents are asked to wear a mask when picking up or dropping off children to camp.
Campers must to bring their own water bottle and lunch and are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer.
Staff will be wearing face coverings and using sneeze guards at admission, enforcing social distancing guidelines in the DISC lobby at pick up and drop off of campers, displaying “6 feet apart” signage, following CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols of all shared equipment and common areas, encouraging campers to avoid touching facility accessories.
Visit www.decatur-parks.org for pricing and more details
