CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is hosting a summer food program providing free meals to children.
The program provides free meals throughout the summer months when children are not in school.
The program is sponsored by the Illinois State Board of Education and will run through mid-August.
All meals are free to children ages 1 through 18 regardless of income or residency.
The following times and locations will be available:
•CUPHD lobby, 201 W. Kenyon Rd. in Champaign: Breakfast is served from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM and lunch from 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM, Monday through Friday
•Mobile sites: Tuesdays 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, beginning June 11, at Crestview Park in Urbana (with Urbana Park District activities)
◦Thursdays 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, beginning June 14, at Victory Park in Urbana (with Urbana Park District activities)
◦Fridays 2:00 – 4:00 PM outside Dollar Tree in Urbana, with Sola Gratia holding a pay-what-you-can market