(WAND WEATHER) - Summer is definitely in full force across Central Illinois this week.
It'll be hazy, hot, and humid with limited rain chances.
After the heavy rain over the weekend, we woke up to fog Monday morning. Visibilities were down to one-quarter of a mile in some hometowns.
Highs Monday will rise from well into the 80s to around 90° by midweek and into the low-to-mid-90s by Friday and the weekend.
While an isolated shower can't be ruled out with the building heat and humidity, our next real chance of wet weather holds off until the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
