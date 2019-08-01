DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - While summer seems to be a time for teens and college students to get jobs, it is also an opportunity for them to gain experience through summer internships.
Macon Resources, Inc. has worked with a number of people within the community. They are a non-profit organization in Decatur that provides services to children and adults with disabilities. However, a number of people around town would describe this organization as much more.
"It's Decatur's best kept secret," explained Cody Cannon, intern. "I've lived here for a long time and I didn't even know this place existed."
Cody Cannon is going to be a senior at Millikin University and is pursing a degree in Instruction Development. He is currently interning at MRI assisting Ryan Raleigh with day vocational services.
"I help other groups and take them around and get involve with them," said Cannon. "Sometimes I help my boss build curriculum."
Cannon explained he wanted to pursue the internship at MRI, because he has a brother with autism. He has helped with Special Olympics and has been the head football coach for a team in town.
"Cody has been great, because we've been in the process of redoing all of our old curriculum here for our vocational and life skills program. So, I've been able to pull him in and have him help," said Raleigh, Day Vocational Services at MRI.
Both Raleigh and Cannon agreed summer internships are a great way to get first hand experience on a future career.
"You never know if you are going into education or something what you really want to do until you get out into the field," said Cannon. "If you don't do an internship during your summer break then you get into the job after graduation and you may not enjoy it. Luckily, I enjoy what I'm doing right now and this is what I want to do when I graduate."
