DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Getting a summer job is a rite of passage for some teens and college students.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows employment rises across the U.S. during the months of June, July and August. In central Illinois teens work at a number of businesses and establishments as a seasonal worker.
The Decatur Park District hires a number of teens during their busy summer season. One of the places teens work is Overlook Adventure Park. Erica Mooney, has worked for the Park District for the past four years and said she's trained in different areas throughout the park.
"Here we are just kind of do a mixture of jobs depending on what's needed," explained Mooney.
Mooney said she's worked different areas, but mainly works at the ropes course. She explained she had the first initial training ropes course opened. She said the training was intensive.
"We harness people up, make sure they are safe. Then we give them a sticker with their time and we tell them the rules before sending them up" said Mooney.
Mooney said the job can get stressful, but it is fun to interact with customers.
"It's pretty intensive work," said Mooney. "It can get really hot out here, but if you talk to people and get to know them it can be fun."
The Decatur Park District puts an emphasis on customer service, Mooney said. That's why she feels working the ropes course is preparing her for the future.
"You have to talk to people constantly and that's a big thing for the park district," said Mooney.
