(WAND) - Summer lunch programs are available for needy families to make sure no one goes hungry.
Lunch will be provided to children 18 and younger in Decatur at Decatur Park District parks.
The schedule is:
- Garfield: 1-2 p.m., 5:30-8 p.m.
- Grant: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- Hess: 1-2 p.m.
- Jasper: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Johns Hill: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Knights of Columbus: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Lions: 1-2 p.m., 5:30-8 p.m.
- Monroe: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., 5:30-8 p.m.
- Mueller: 1-2 p.m., 5:30-8 p.m.
- Oak Grove: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- South Shores: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- Torrence: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
The Salvation Army invites families in need to come shop their food pantry every week through the summer.
The hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Social Services Center.
To find summer meal options in Springfield for the needy, click HERE.