DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Day weekend is here for 2023. Summer fun means plenty of sun and an increased risk of skin cancer.
Heather Mackey, Senior Director of Cancer Prevention and Early Detection is with the Prevent Cancer Foundation. She says people should get regular skin screenings at least once a year.
Mackey says a recent survey shows 70% of Americans over 21 did not get screenings for skin cancer for a number of reasons. One, they did not know they should be checked. Two, they showed no signs or symptoms. 3) They were unable to afford the cost of the skin screening check and so they did not have it performed.
She went on to say skin cancer does not discriminate and people with all colors of skin can develop cancer.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.