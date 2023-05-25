DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — School is almost out for summer. Shemuel Sanders says this can be a dangerous time for youth.
But he's getting a head start on tackling the trend of summer violence with programs from Shemilah's Outreach.
"It's right at the kickoff of the summer. Summer starts, we know a lot of kids are going to be out there in the streets. So, I just want to bring a lot of people in," said Sanders.
Sanders is pleading for the youth to put the guns down. He is using his summer programs as an outlet for kids in the Decatur area.
"The youth have so much time on their hands. I believe they don't have enough things to do, especially in our community," said Sanders.
Shemilah's Outreach has a handful of programs to select from. He started off with just 10 kids. This summer, Sanders says he's expecting over 200 in the organization.
Their main program, which is the work program, focuses on life skills, money managing and more.
"Some of the males, they were out in the streets. We got them, turned them around. We give them a stipend; we call it an allowance. We give them $100 a week. We don't have them out there too long. We work Monday through Thursday from 8 till 12," said Sanders.
Another work program apart of Shemilah's Outreach is focused on assisting elders. Sanders says kids will help cut lawns of elders who are unable to for free.
The next program is the agriculture program. Property was donated to the organization. Sanders says kids will build their own gardens, grow their own food and take their produce home.
The newest program is a tie on their previous art program. The organization will hand-craft baby dolls. These baby dolls will be for people who have experienced traumatic experiences.
Sanders tells WAND of the crucial need to keep kids busy, especially during the summertime.
"If we don't give them incentive, if we don't teach them work ethics, teach them that allowance is important. Because if we don't, then they'll get in the streets and do something they shouldn't be doing."
