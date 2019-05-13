SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - School is almost out, and summer is almost here, but just 10 weeks of summer vacation can result in brain drain.
Research suggests over the course of summer vacation, students can lose up to three months of math skills from the previous year.
Amanda Weaver, who works with the Springfield Park District, says enrolling kids in summer programs can help them have fun and further their education.
"We like to promote getting out and being active as much as possible, esspecially at a young age," Weaver said.
The Park District offers a variety of all different kinds of summer camps and activities, ranging from a few hours a week to Monday through Friday.
"We have a lot of traditional summer camps, so if you're looking for inexpensive ways to keep the little ones active from Monday through Friday, we offer camps that way," Weaver said.
According to Weaver, these programs will help get kids away from technology and keep them outside and active.
"It's very important to unplug and plug into all the activities and continuously enrich your mind and continue to grow your experiences," Weaver said.
For a full list of all the camps and activities, visit springfieldparks.org.