DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Summer school sessions are in full swing for Decatur Public School students.
Educational leaders told WAND News summer school this year is more important than ever after a year and half of navigating the pandemic and teaching students both online and in-person.
"With COVID and the pandemic and us being virtual for a very long time, these kids have not been in a building with teachers help and we have just seen this summer kids are so excited to be back," said Jackie Hayes, school counselor for Eisenhower High School.
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase said it took a lot of collaboration with school leaders and teachers to develop the best plan for the summer sessions. The district's main focus was helping kids get up to speed academically, but also help them with emotional and social skills.
"When we talk about normalcy, we don't necessarily mean going back to normal of the classroom environment, but we want to go back to some normalcy where you have that relationship with teacher and student," Dase said.
The first summer school session and restoration session focused on math, reading and priority skills. Hayes told WAND News Eisenhower High School regained 448 semester credits in just June alone.
"It's going to help because that was 448 credits that kids were missing and weren't on track to graduate," Hayes said.
DPS 61 teachers said the summer sessions not only helped students academically, but also helped get them back into the routine of school.
"The biggest thing I think (about) students at such a young age is routine, so they are finally getting used to, OK, we are going (to do) this and they are able to predict what's coming," Early Childhood Teacher Morgan Norsen shared.
The Montessori Academy of Peace teacher said this is the students opportunity to engage in-person.
District leaders told WAND News they couldn't call the summer a success without the teachers. Dase said after coming off a year of hybrid learning, it was incredible to see the willingness of the faculty and staff.
"We knew that it would be a lot of social and emotional stress from our teaching staff, so for them to pick up that ball and teach when they really didn't have to, words just can't say enough about the dedication they have made to the children of Decatur Public Schools," Dase said.
The district's last session ends July 29. The first day of school for DPS students is Aug. 16.
